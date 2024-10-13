ATHENS — One of the top college football games of the season has at last arrived, with Georgia visiting Texas this week.

The matchup will be a top 5 battle, as Georgia is No. 5 in the Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia did enough to beat Mississippi State this past week, even if Georgia rarely looked impressive on the afternoon.

“Nobody plays a perfect game,” Smart said. “You have to accept that. But it’s frustrating because I thought there was a moment in time in that game where we had cut it loose. I think maybe 27-10. I don’t remember what the number was. And I was like, man, we’ve got this thing rolling.”

Texas meanwhile beat Oklahoma 34-3 to move to 6-0 on the season. Joining Georgia and Texas in the Top 5 are Oregon at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3 and Ohio State to round things out. Georgia is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Georgia and Texas last met in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, with Texas winning 28-21.

Much has changed for these two programs since they last met. The Bulldogs have won multiple national championships, while Texas made the College Football Playoff last season.

This will be the first meeting between the two as conference foes. This is Texas’ first season in the SEC.

Georgia has already played in one mega matchup this season, with Georgia losing 41-34 at Alabama. That was also a top 5 matchup, which ESPN’s College GameDay was on hand to attend.

The Bulldogs are looking forward to playing in another big-time game against a great team.

“I’ve never been for a game,” Smart said on playing at Texas. “I’ve been there to meet with their staff like years ago. But I don’t know. I mean, I know it’s the SEC environment. I know it’s a top-10 matchup. I mean, you’re talking about powerhouse programs. So, at least we played at Kentucky, which was really hard. We played at Alabama, which was really hard. And so we’ve got some experience in that environment. But it’ll be a road environment.”

Georgia is 5-1 on the season. This will be the first time Georgia plays the No. 1 team in the AP Poll since the 2019 SEC Championship Game against LSU. Georgia lost that game 37-10. Georgia did play Tennessee in 2022 when the Volunteers were the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia won that game 27-13.

Saturday’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. ABC will broadcast the game.

Below you can see the full Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 8