ATHENS — Injuries have been a problem on the Goergia defensive line all season and that continued on Saturday, with the Bulldogs losing redshirt sophomore Christen Miller to a shoulder injury.

Miller was ruled out for the game after picking up the injury at the end of the first quarter. Miller has played in every game so far this season for Georgia, totaling 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

With Miller out, redshirt freshman Xzavier McLeod saw an uptick in snaps. The Bulldogs could also turn to Jamaal Jarrett, Jordan Hall and Warren Brinson to play a bigger role in the middle of the Georgia defense.

Even with Miller, the Georgia defense struggled in the first quarter, giving up 134 yards of offense to UMass. Of those, 110 were on the ground.

Georgia will have a short week, as it plays Georgia Tech on Friday.

Georgia is without a number of contributors on the offensive side of the ball, as Dillon Bell, Trevor Etienne and Earnest Greene are all out for today.

Georgia and UMass were tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter.