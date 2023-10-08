ATHENS — For maybe the first time all season, Georgia looked like the No. 1 team in the country for an entire 60 minutes.

The Bulldogs maintain their spot atop the Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, as they have all season.

Behind Georgia is Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 5. Texas dropped to No. 11 following its loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners move up to No. 7.

Georgia raced out to a 34-7 halftime lead behind a stellar performance from quarterback Carson Beck. He threw for a career-best 389 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 51-13 win over Kentucky.

Kirby Smart though made it clear he doesn’t care all that much about Georgia’s ranking. The head coach, who has seen his team win 23 consecutive games, is focused on getting better.

I am enjoying wins. I cherish the hell out of the win last week,” Smart said. “I told y’all I knew it was going to be 10 times harder to play on the road at Auburn than any game we’ve had. I knew this week, this was really their first road test and it was going to be an advantage for us in terms of that. It’s a factor guys, when you play on the road in the SEC, it’s hard. I knew we would have the juice, ready to come out. When our guys get challenged, they’re going to play well.

“I embrace winning and enjoying the moment. I’m not going to sit back and think that you’re — it’s not going to go on forever. When we do lose, when that happens, we’re going to move to the next one too. Life is going to go on. The sun’s going to come up tomorrow, and we’re going to have to get better.”

Georgia continues SEC play next week when it takes on Vanderbilt on the road. Kentucky remains ranked in the Coaches Poll, dropping to No. 23. Missouri also dropped, with the Tigers falling to No. 25. Future Georgia foes Ole Miss (No. 13) and Tennessee (No. 17) are also ranked.

Below you can see the full Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 7