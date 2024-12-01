ATHENS — Georgia and Ohio State were both big home favorites this weekend. Neither team played a perfect game.

Yet while Georgia was able to come away with a victory in eight overtimes against Georgia Tech, Ohio State lost to Michigan. And with that, Georgia moves up to No. X in the Week 15 Coaches Poll.

Ahead of Georgia is No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Notre Dame. Oregon will face Penn State in the Big Ten championship game, while Georgia will face Texas in the SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns earlier this season, with Georgia winning 30-15 in Austin. Texas punched its ticket to the SEC Championship game with a win over rival Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Georgia did get an extra day of rest over Texas, but the eight overtime game ate into some of that advantage.

Following the win over Georgia Tech, head coach Kirby Smart stressed the importance of getting rest.

“All we can do right now is rest,” Smart said on Friday. “Our guys need a mental break. They need this day. I mean, tomorrow is one day. But it’s a day that we don’t know who we’re going to play. They need recovery. This was a really short week, and it was a tough week.”

The loss for Ohio State prevents them from playing in the Big Ten Championship game and so now the Buckeyes will wait for the final College Football Playoff rankings to learn their fate.

Georgia still controls its path to the College Football Playoff, as a win would help lock up a bye into the quarterfinals and a spot in the Sugar Bowl.

To do that though, they’ll have to beat a very physical Texas team.

Saturday’s SEC Championship Game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ESPN. The next College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Below, you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15