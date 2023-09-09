It might be a noon kickoff today but these Georgia fans are awake and ready to go. Wendy and Billy Mathis from Albany, Georgia met Debbie and Jeff Dudcek from Norcross, Georgia back in 2017 and have been tailgate partners ever since.

The two couples met in a parking lot in Athens where many RV’s set up tailgates. They bring their RV’s together for Georgia games not only in Athens but also for on the road games such as Florida.

Most importantly, they have the “largest Kirby bobble head.” Their friend, Joey Taylor who they met in “RV City” from Saint Simons, Georgia gave them this bobble head as a present. There are only two of these that exist.

The couples host all of their friends for tailgates. Billy even has his own pull out bar built into the RV.

From the Kirby bobble head to the blow up Hairy Dawg to the custom made cups, these Dawg fans know how to host the ultimate tailgate.