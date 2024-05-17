Former Georgia running back Andrew Paul has found a new home, as he announced he would be transferring to Jacksonville State.

Paul will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Georgia. Paul entered the transfer portal following Georgia’s spring game. He was one of two Georgia players to enter the transfer portal in the spring window.

Paul ran for 44 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s spring game.

Paul suffered an ACL injury in his freshman season that prevented him from seeing the field. He played in seven games for Georgia in 2023. Paul had 29 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in his redshirt freshman season.

Georgia is expected to have six scholarship running backs this fall following Paul’s departure. Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. will arrive as summer enrollees after signing in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia brought in Trevor Etienne via the transfer portal this winter. Branson Robinson did not play in the spring game as he recovers from a patella tendon injury he suffered last August.

Georgia brought in only one player via the transfer portal in the spring window, as the Bulldogs brought in Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.

In total, Georgia saw 21 players from its 2023 roster enter the transfer portal in the two windows. The Bulldogs brought in eight players via the transfer portal.

Georgia football players in the transfer portal

Outside linebacker Darris Smith -- Transferred to Missouri

Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson -- Transferred to SMU

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff -- Transferred to Kentucky

Wide receiver Jackson Meeks -- Transferred to Syracuse

Offensive tackle Austin Blaske -- Transferred to North Carolina

Outside linebacker CJ Madden -- Transferred to Purdue

Kicker Jared Zirkel -- Transferred to Texas A&M

Cornerback Nyland Green -- Transferred to Purdue

Wide receiver Mekhi Mews -- Transferred to Houston

Linebacker EJ Lightsey -- Transferred to Georgia Tech

Linebacker Xavian Sorey -- Transferred to Arkansas

Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes -- Transferred to Syracuse

Offensive lineman Aliou Bah -- Transferred to Maryland

Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. -- Transferred to Florida State

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- Transferred to Kentucky

Cornerback AJ Harris -- Transferred to Penn State

Offensive lineman Joshua Miller -- Transferred to Syracuse

Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette -- Transferred to Purdue

Wide receiver CJ Smith -- Transferred to Purdue

Offensive lineman Chad Lindberg -- -- Transferred to Rice

Running back Andrew Paul -- Transferred to Jacksonville State

Wide receiver Tyler Williams -- Transferred to Minnesota

Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys -- committed to Georgia

UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner -- committed to Georgia

South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod -- committed to Georgia

Miami wide receiver Colbie Young -- committed to Georgia

Florida running back Trevor Etienne -- committed to Georgia

USC wide receiver Michael Jackson -- committed to Georgia

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada -- committed to Goergia