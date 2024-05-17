Former Georgia running back Andrew Paul has found a new home, as he announced he would be transferring to Jacksonville State.
Paul will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Georgia. Paul entered the transfer portal following Georgia’s spring game. He was one of two Georgia players to enter the transfer portal in the spring window.
Paul ran for 44 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s spring game.
Paul suffered an ACL injury in his freshman season that prevented him from seeing the field. He played in seven games for Georgia in 2023. Paul had 29 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in his redshirt freshman season.
Georgia is expected to have six scholarship running backs this fall following Paul’s departure. Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr. will arrive as summer enrollees after signing in the 2024 recruiting class. Georgia brought in Trevor Etienne via the transfer portal this winter. Branson Robinson did not play in the spring game as he recovers from a patella tendon injury he suffered last August.
Georgia brought in only one player via the transfer portal in the spring window, as the Bulldogs brought in Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.
In total, Georgia saw 21 players from its 2023 roster enter the transfer portal in the two windows. The Bulldogs brought in eight players via the transfer portal.
Georgia football players in the transfer portal
Outside linebacker Darris Smith -- Transferred to Missouri
Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson -- Transferred to SMU
Quarterback Brock Vandagriff -- Transferred to Kentucky
Wide receiver Jackson Meeks -- Transferred to Syracuse
Offensive tackle Austin Blaske -- Transferred to North Carolina
Outside linebacker CJ Madden -- Transferred to Purdue
Kicker Jared Zirkel -- Transferred to Texas A&M
Cornerback Nyland Green -- Transferred to Purdue
Wide receiver Mekhi Mews -- Transferred to Houston
Linebacker EJ Lightsey -- Transferred to Georgia Tech
Linebacker Xavian Sorey -- Transferred to Arkansas
Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes -- Transferred to Syracuse
Offensive lineman Aliou Bah -- Transferred to Maryland
Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. -- Transferred to Florida State
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- Transferred to Kentucky
Cornerback AJ Harris -- Transferred to Penn State
Offensive lineman Joshua Miller -- Transferred to Syracuse
Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette -- Transferred to Purdue
Wide receiver CJ Smith -- Transferred to Purdue
Offensive lineman Chad Lindberg -- -- Transferred to Rice
Running back Andrew Paul -- Transferred to Jacksonville State
Wide receiver Tyler Williams -- Transferred to Minnesota
Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys -- committed to Georgia
UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner -- committed to Georgia
South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod -- committed to Georgia
Miami wide receiver Colbie Young -- committed to Georgia
Florida running back Trevor Etienne -- committed to Georgia
USC wide receiver Michael Jackson -- committed to Georgia
Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada -- committed to Goergia