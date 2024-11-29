The time has come for the final 2024 Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger. As a Black Friday special, this week’s tailgate features the Cameron family tailgate.

Ahead of the Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, where Georgia hosts in-state rival Georgia Tech.

The Cameron tailgate brings some family favorites that stray from after-Thanksgiving traditions because they’re “still full from yesterday!”

The menu includes smoked brisket, which Kevin Cameron said he put on the smoker at 1:45 a.m. He took a short nap, “spritzed” it with beef broth at 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., and eventually took it off this smoker this morning at 10:45 a.m.

With the brisket, there is fried okra, fried mushrooms, mini corndogs (a Cameron family favorite) and an impressive bar set up!

Another Cameron family staple is deer nuggets. Think of your basic chicken nuggets, but these are made with deer meat. They’re breaded and fried to perfection. They even let me in on the cooking fun to dip a batch into the hot fryer.

In Tailgate Station, tailgaters have the luxury of indoor bathrooms, complementary beer from Beverage South and live music.

Although home games are over the season, these tailgaters will continue to support the Dawgs at the SEC championship and whatever comes next!