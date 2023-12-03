clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football to play Florida State in the Orange Bowl after missing …
ATHENS — Georgia won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff, but it will still be facing a quality opponent in its bowl game. The Bulldogs will take on the Florida …
Connor Riley
AP Poll top 25 rankings drop Georgia football from No. 1 spot after loss …
ATHENS — While the College Football Playoff rankings come out later on Sunday, the AP Poll seemed to indicate Georgia shouldn’t feel all that confident about its playoff …
Connor Riley
Georgia football misses College Football Playoff, Alabama makes it
ATHENS — Georgia football will not be winning its third straight national championship this season.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Why Amarius Mims couldn’t return, the …
ATLANTA — Georgia was already banged up entering Saturday’s game against Alabama. That much was clear as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey spent much of the game limping on and …
Connor Riley
