Georgia
24
Final
27
Alabama
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest V2 Football - Injury Report
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Why Amarius Mims couldn’t return, the …
ATLANTA — Georgia was already banged up entering Saturday’s game against Alabama. That much was clear as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey spent much of the game limping on and …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey …
ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave his final injury update on several key Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Why Brock Bowers didn’t play, status of …
ATLANTA — Georgia was not playing with a full deck on the offensive side of the ball. Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas were in street clothes.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart rules out tightrope surgery …
ATHENS — As Georgia gets deeper and deeper into the season, it seems the Bulldogs’ injury report continues to get longer and longer.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Tate …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — It wouldn’t be a Georgia football game without some new injuries popping up. Just as the Georgia offense seemed to be getting healthy, it saw a trio of …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Latest Georgia football loss to Alabama should serve as a reminder of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart reacts to controversial Isaiah Bond catch, why there …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Analysis: Projecting 4-team playoff field, Georgia bowl destination

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: Why Amarius Mims couldn’t return, the …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said after SEC …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.