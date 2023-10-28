Carson Beck made it a happy homecoming in Jacksonville, leading Georgia to the 43-20 win over Florid on Saturday.

“It’s obviously a very emotional moment,” Beck said on CBS after the game.

“When I was running out on the field before the game, I was super excited and super happy, it was a rush of emotions.”

Beck, who played his high school football in Jacksonville, led the Bulldogs’ offensive onslaught from his quarterback position, completing 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards with 2 touchdowns.

“To come out here and do this with the guys turnt up feels really good,” Beck said. “I’ve been saying it every single week I know there’s a lot of questions with (Brock Bowers) out.

“But I continue to say we have players that can make plays, and it showed today.”

Daijun Edwards had 16 carries for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Kendall Milton had 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown

Ladd McConkey picked up the playmaking slack with Bowers out, catching 6 passes for 135 yards with a touchdown.

Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett was also big in the pass game, catching 4 passes for 83 yards including a game-long 55-yard catch and run.

Florida, which jumped out to a 7-0 lead, saw quarterback Graham Mertz finish 25-of-34 passing for 230 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

