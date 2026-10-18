Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
21
Kentucky Wildcats
21
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
13
LSU Tigers
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
21
Kentucky Wildcats
21
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
13
LSU Tigers
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Gameday
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Final grades following Georgia football home loss to Auburn
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t hide after the game.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
5 hours ago
Alex Golesh shares ‘story of the game’ in Auburn’s 27-24 win over Georgia
ATHENS — First-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh got the cornerstone win he was hoping for at Georgia, knocking off the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 27-24.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
7 hours ago
Gunner Stockton after turnover-filled loss: ‘Life ain’t supposed to be a …
ATHENS — We saw the best and worst of Gunner Stockton on display on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
12 hours ago
Miami should assume No. 1 spot, Georgia among 3 SEC Top 10 teams to fall
ATHENS — Bedlam reigned in the SEC on Saturday, with the league’s top-three ranked teams suffering upset losses, none bigger than No. 1-ranked Georgia suffering a shocking …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
15 hours ago
Kirby Smart confident in how Georgia will respond following upset loss
ATHENS — Even after the first loss to an unranked team since 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is still confident about what comes next for his team.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Cookie Settings