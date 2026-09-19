The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas in Georgia’s first SEC matchup and first road game of the season. Below you can find live updates, analysis, score and injury news for the game.

Georgia dominated Tennessee State, 63-3, and Western Kentucky, 70-20, to start out the season 2-0. Arkansas is 1-1, falling to then-No. 20 Utah, 43-10, last weekend.

To introduce myself, this is Sarah Spencer. I cover Georgia and write our DawgNation newsletter. Excited to hang out with y’all today – join the comment section to share your thoughts on the Bulldogs.

Georgia football live updates, analysis, score for Week 3 Arkansas matchup

Check back here for updates throughout Saturday morning and afternoon!

Georgia football injury report

Defensive back Tyriq Green — out — ankle

Defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick — out — ankle

Outside linebacker Chase Linton — out — ankle

Offensive lineman Marcus Harrison — out — undisclosed

Georgia-Arkansas: Game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia-Arkansas game is set for a noon ET start on Saturday.

Georgia-Arkansas: TV Channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia-Arkansas game will be broadcast on ABC.

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor are on the call.

Georgia-Arkansas: How to watch online, stream Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app.

Click here to watch the game.

Georgia-Arkansas: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 3 game

Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Arkansas. The over/under for the game is 54.5.

Georgia is 2-0 against the spread this season.

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Arkansas

On Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson …

Smart: “Very accurate passer, throws a great ball, anticipates timing of throws. He’s got a really strong arm, live arm. He gets the ball out there. He’s a good athlete. He’s got size that makes him hard to tackle, but he eludes, scrambles, makes some plays. A lot of respect for him.”

On how much you learn from your first road game …

Smart: “Depends on who you play and how you play. You learn a lot about them if they have adversity, and I’ve learned a lot about our teams in the past from going and playing in SEC environments when maybe we haven’t played our best, or maybe you get in one of those hornet’s nest games, and you’ve gotta fight your way out of it.”

On expected adversity against Arkansas and trying not to run quarterback Gunner Stockton …

Smart: “I don’t know if I can say anticipating adversity. I think you have to, as a coach, anticipate adversity because I don’t know when it’s coming. I have no control over when it’s coming, nor do you, nor do the players. So to not anticipate it would be failure. We try to anticipate it, we try to create it every day in our practices in some kind of way.

“As far as being intentional about not running (Stockton), sometimes that’s not dictated by us. That’s dictated by the defense. (Backup quarterback) Ryan Puglisi’s not someone we’re designed to run the ball. The defense dictates that sometimes. Some of that’s controlled by the setting and different factors that we don’t control.”