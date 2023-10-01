Georgia
27
Final
20
Auburn
  • New Mexico Lobos
    26
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    35
    Missouri Tigers
    38
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    21
  • Utah Utes
    7
    Final
    Oregon State Beavers
    21
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    24
    Final
    UTEP Miners
    10
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    27
    Final
    BYU Cougars
    35
    Texas A&M Aggies
    34
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    22
  • Utah State Aggies
    34
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    33
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    41
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    13
    UAB Blazers
    23
    Final
    Tulane Green Wave
    35
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    24
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    35
  • Clemson Tigers
    31
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    14
    USC Trojans
    48
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    41
    South Alabama Jaguars
    23
    Final
    James Madison Dukes
    31
    Florida Gators
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    33
  • Buffalo Bulls
    13
    Final
    Akron Zips
    10
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    23
    Final
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    26
    Virginia Cavaliers
    24
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    27
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    23
    Final
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    3
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    21
    Final
    California Golden Bears
    24
    Houston Cougars
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech Red Raiders
    49
    Indiana Hoosiers
    17
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    44
    Wagner Seahawks
    3
    Final
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    52
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    14
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    40
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    35
    Final
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    19
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    44
    Baylor Bears
    36
    Final
    UCF Knights
    35
  • Michigan Wolverines
    45
    Final
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    7
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    52
    Final
    UMass Minutemen
    28
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    33
    Final
    Toledo Rockets
    35
    Ball State Cardinals
    24
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    42
  • South Florida Bulls
    44
    Final
    Navy Midshipmen
    30
    Bowling Green Falcons
    38
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    27
    Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
    20
    Final
    UNLV Rebels
    44
    Boise State Broncos
    32
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    35
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
Georgia favored over Kentucky by more than two touchdowns in SEC East …
ATHENS — Georgia has protected its home turf like few others under Kirby Smart, and the oddsmakers have taken notice.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6: Georgia football No. 1, to face No. 20 …
Georgia still continues to find ways to win but with each week the Bulldogs look less and less like the team that won the last two national championships.
Connor Riley
Georgia football stays at No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings entering …
It was far from Georgia’s best performance on Saturday but the Bulldogs still found a way to pull out a road win at Auburn.
Connor Riley
Georgia defense gets clutch stops, but Auburn run game rolled for 200 …
AUBURN, Ala. — The Georgia defense came up big with its back to the wall Saturday at Auburn.
Mike Griffith
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze: Brock Bowers, third down conversions difference …
AUBURN, Ala. — Hugh Freeze had the answers to score an upset win over Georgia, just as Kirby Smart said earlier in the week, but he could not solve Brock Bowers.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6: Georgia football No. 1, to face …

Connor Riley
Auburn players: ‘We should have won the game,’ out-physicalled …

Mike Griffith
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze: Brock Bowers, third down conversions …

Mike Griffith
Georgia defense gets clutch stops, but Auburn run game rolled for 200 …

Mike Griffith
Georgia favored over Kentucky by more than two touchdowns in SEC East …

Mike Griffith
