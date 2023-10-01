AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6: Georgia football No. 1, to face …
Auburn players: ‘We should have won the game,’ out-physicalled …
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze: Brock Bowers, third down conversions …
Georgia defense gets clutch stops, but Auburn run game rolled for 200 …
Georgia favored over Kentucky by more than two touchdowns in SEC East …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.