Ladd McConkey is ready to bring a bolt of energy to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Georgia star touched down in Los Angeles after a three-hour flight delay leaving Atlanta and went right to work for Coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I just wanted to go out there and make a good first impression,” said McConkey, who Harbaugh traded up to get in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I want to do my thing; I know we won’t be perfect out there, but we give great effort.”

Harbaugh explained why he traded up to get McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the draft.

“Love the speed,” Harbaugh said. “He plays to that 4.38 (-second 40-yard dash time) every single play, you can see it in the way that he rages off of the ball, and once he has the ball in his hands.”

McConkey said he’s still learning the Chargers offense, but he doesn’t anticipate it will take much time.

“It’s a little different terminology from college, but I’ve ran a lot of the same concepts,” McConkey said. “Once I put it together and mix and match it in my mind, it will be good.”

McConkey will wear the No. 15 in Los Angeles — the same number he wore through youth football and the high school ranks at North Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

“I told Coach Harbaugh (number) 84 wasn’t my choice at Georgia,” McConkey said. “I feel like I made that number at Georgia, but I wanted to go back to 15.”

And now McConkey is ready to get back to playing the game he loves at its highest level.

“At the end of the day football is football,” McConkey said. “It’s a new place, new uniform, new people, new scheme.

“I still have to run routes, catch the ball and block. There are different aspects but it’s still football.”

Indeed, and Harbaugh has the highest expectations, comparing McConkey to his former UGA teammate and Las Vegas first-round pick Brock Bowers.

“He’s very Brock Bowers-like with the way that he gets yards after the catch,” Harbaugh said. “Competitor, big-time, (and) those things.

“He’s a terrific route-runner. He has the quickness, he has the speed that is going to be great for our offense. I love the guys that can run in the 4.3s.”