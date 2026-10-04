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31 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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31 minutes ago
Georgia knows it needs to clean up this key defensive area before Alabama …
ATHENS — The numbers from the Vanderbilt game don’t tell the entire story.
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7 hours ago
Top 25 scramble: Alabama makes case for jump, Missouri shocks Florida
Movement atop the AP Top 25 poll is negligible at this point of the season, a matter of aesthetics among the elite.
Mike Griffith
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10 hours ago
Kirby Smart reacts to Jared Curtis not playing against Georgia
ATHENS — In what was a surprise to many, Vanderbilt did not play quarterback Jared Curtis on Saturday.
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11 hours ago
Georgia and Alabama quickly turn focus to SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa
ATHENS — The stage is set for Georgia and Alabama to battle for early SEC supremacy, both with unbeaten records heading into next Saturday’s matchup in Tuscaloosa.
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11 hours ago
Clark Lea respects ‘courage’ Jared Curtis showed despite not playing at …
ATHENS — The week-long saga of Jared Curtis’ return to the school he was once committed to ended in anti-climatic fashion with Saturday’s game-time decision.
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