KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart went where no SEC coach in history has gone before him, and he matched two Alabama coaching legends in the process.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 38-10 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

Smart became the first SEC coach in history to go 8-0 three consecutive seasons, and he also matched the league record set by Tide hall of famers Gene Stallings (1991-93) and Paul “Bear” Bryant (1978-80) with his 28th-straight win.

Georgia has gotten it done with a very deliberate approach, maintaining laser focus dating back to the first win in the streak in the 2021 CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal over Michigan.

Smart was true to that process again Saturday night when asked to put his record-breaking feat into perspective.

“I got to go play Tech next week, that’s the perspective I’ve got,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs close the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. game at Georgia Tech next Saturday.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Brent (Key), I know how much this game means to him,” Smart said.

“There will be a time to look back on that and a time to celebrate that, but it’s not right now.”

Perhaps not, but Smart acknowledged last week the “rare air” matching Stallings an Bryant would put him in.

Smart has said the 2023 version of Georgia football has had a different personality than others he has coached, praising its resiliency.

That was again the case on Saturday against Tennessee, as the Vols became the sixth consecutive team to score an opening drive TD on UGA.

“I talked to (Glenn) Schumann before the game,” Smart deadpanned, asked about the unique streak of touchdowns allowed on opening drives, “and said, ‘we’re going let them score, let’s just get it over with.’ "

Smart’s comments drew laughter, but it was clear he is taking the matter seriously.

“Our kids buy in each week to the plan and get better,” Smart said. “All we’re trying to do is find the best version of ourselves.”

Florida coach Steve Spurrier and Alabama coach Nick Saban are the only other SEC coaches to have 8-0 seasons in back-to-back years, but neither did it three years in a row like Smart.

Spurrier accomplished the feat with the Gators in 1995 and 1996, while Saban did it at Alabama -- with Smart on staff as his defensive coordinator -- in 2008 and 2009.

Several other collegiate programs have had longer winning streaks than 28 games, but none from the rough-and-tumble SEC.

Only Clemson and Florida State have won more than 28 in a row during the College Football Playoff era (2014-current).

The Tigers won 29 straight in 2018-2019 before losing to a Joe Burrow-led LSU team in the CFP Championship Game.

The Seminoles’ 29-game win streak started in 2012 before the four-team CFP started and ended with a CFP loss to Oregon in 2014.

The Oklahoma teams of 1953-57 have the longest win streak in history at 47 games, while Miami has the longest Power 5 school win streak of the modern era (1966-current), at 34 games from 2000 to 2002.

Modern-era (1966-current)

Toledo, 35, 1969-71

Miami, 34, 2000-02

Nebraska, 32, 1969-72

Texas, 30, 1968-70

Miami, 29, 1990-92

Florida State, 29, 2012-14

Georgia, 28, 2021-23

Alabama, 28, 1978-80

Alabama, 28, 1991-93

Oklahoma, 28, 1973-75