KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia got the decisive road win it had been lacking this season, overcoming Tennessee to become the first SEC team in history to record three straight 8-0 league marks.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs ran their record to 11-0 overall and added another a page in the record books with their record-tying 28th consecutive win dating back to the 2021 CFP Orange Bowl win over Michigan.

UGA snapped Tennessee’s 14-game home field win streak with the victory.

The Georgia win streak, meanwhile, ties the SEC mark set by Alabama teams coached by Paul “Bear” Bryant (1978-80) and Gene Stallings (1990-92).

Quarterback Carson Beck was 24-of-30 passing for 298 yards with 3 touchdowns and was not sacked, as Georgia out-gained Tennessee 472 yards to 277.

It was only the second true road game Beck has started -- Auburn was the first, as Florida was a neutral site and there were a majority of UGA fans at Vanderbilt.

Georgia beat Auburn 27-20 back in September, but not before falling behind 10-0 in the fist half and 17-10 in the second half.

Beck and the Bulldogs showed how much they have improved since then in Knoxville on Saturday.

But not before falling behind early, again.

Georgia gave up a touchdown on the game-opening drive for the fifth consecutive game, falling behind 7-0 when Jaylen Wright burst 75 yards for a touchdown on the Vols’ first play from scrimmage.

The Bulldogs answered with a field goal, and then touchdown drives on three of their next four possessions.

Carson early fumble

Beck fumbled for the second consecutive road game, essentially dropping the ball without contact on a first-and-10 at the UT 28 on Georgia’s game-opening drive.

UGA lost 8 yards on the play, and Beck threw incomplete on second down before hitting Bowers on third down for 12 yards to set up Peyton Woodring’s 42-yard field goal that cut the lead to 7-3 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

Dillon Bell step up

The Bulldogs needed some step up in the receiving corps after Ladd McConkey tried to go on the ankle he injured last week but couldn’t, and Rara Thomas left the game with a foot injury.

Bell provided that step-up with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, along with a carry for 4 yards and an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint off a pitch.

Tough Tykee

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles and also had a QB hurry.

The Georgia secondary was on point, as Javon Bullard came up from his safety position to make six stops and broke up what would have been a touchdown catch in the end zone.

Freshman linebacker C.J. Allen made his second start another good one, making four tackles, while Mykel Williams recorded the only sack in the game.