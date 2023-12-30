FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Orange Bowl figures to have a bit of everything when Georgia takes the field against Florida State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bulldogs look to start a new win streak, send the seniors off in style with a school-record 50th win and provide a preview to the 2024 season with some younger players getting work.

Georgia is also looking for what would be its seventh-straight Top 10 finish and seventh-straight bowl under Kirby Smart, who has also won 19 straight games when UGA has had more than a week to prepare.

Indeed, what’s on paper looks good, but there will also be some impressions left behind by the Bulldogs, whose connected culture showed its validity when none of the available players opted out.

Georgia, like most every other program, has players in the NCAA portal looking for new opportunities this offseason — something Smart encourages and teammates support.

But of the UGA players who are headed to the NFL or returning, all of those healthy enough to play are suiting up to play.

Here are some players to look for, and what today’s game with Florida State could mean to them:

Carson Beck

Georgia has the 4 p.m. national television window to itself, so it will be the first extended look at Beck for some viewers, and is essentially the start of his 2024 Heisman Trophy campaign.

Kendall Milton

Milton was the first UGA player to commit to the bowl mere minutes after the SEC title game, and Kirby Smart noted it had a ripple effect. Looks for Milton to get plenty of work as he puts the finishing touches on his game tape for NFL types.

Daijun Edwards

Edwards has been a steady presence in the backfield, churning out blue-collar yardage and 22 TDs over the course of his career. It’s hard to know if this is Edwards’ last game at the collegiate level or at Georgia.

Oscar Delp

Delp has been an emerging presence at tight end the past two seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue with targets and plenty of snaps as he solidifies his chemistry with Beck.

Mykel Williams

The sophomore defensive end wants to end the 2023 campaign with more impact plays, which could prove a challenge against a Florida State offensive line that does not have any opt outs.

CJ Allen

Teammates continue to rave about CJ Allen’s maturity and presence, and with former captain and All-American Jamon Dumas-Johnson now at Kentucky, it’s Allen’s time to step up.

Dillon Bell

Bell gives Mike Bobo a versatile threat that can move all over the field and create explosive plays on the ground or through the air. It’s up to Bell to grow into a role that could prove pivotal in 2024.