clock icon
clock icon
1 minute ago
By Stan Awtrey, Sports reporter
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Golf
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 minute ago
Legendary Georgia golf coach Chris Haack gets one more chance at another …
The Georgia golf team will enter this week’s NCAA men’s championship as a long shot to win their third national title. But at least the Bulldogs will have a chance to send …
Stan Awtrey
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
April 12, 2026
A Georgia icon attended the 1960 Masters. He’s been every year since.
AUGUSTA — In 1960, Loran Smith stood behind the 18th green at the Masters as a college student, waiting for Arnold Palmer to putt.
Fletcher Page
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
April 12, 2026
Bulldogs in the Masters: UGA leads all colleges with 4 former players in …
AUGUSTA — Through 22 holes at the Masters, the only place University of Georgia graduate Brian Harman appeared to be going was back home to St. Simons.
Stan Awtrey
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
April 9, 2026
Future Georgia Bulldog Mason Howell to play Masters with Rory McIlroy
AUGUSTA — In 2016, Rory McIlroy handed a golf ball to a 9-year-old boy at the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Fletcher Page
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
April 8, 2025
Former UGA star receiver, golfers finding ‘Georgia connection’ at Masters, …
AUGUSTA — As if his NFL frame didn’t stand out enough, Mohamed Massaquoi’s red quarter zip screamed “former Georgia player” from across the crowd of blue and green hues at …
Jack Leo
Leave a Comment