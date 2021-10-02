Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 16-point favorite vs. Arkansas.

Go With The Flow: JT Daniels’ uncertain status has major impact on UGA point spread

Georgia opened as high as a 19.5-point favorite vs. Arkansas at the beginning of the week depending on which sports book was posting the odds. However, the rumors and reports that Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with a “lat” injury have caused that point spread to drop significantly.

Shortly before kickoff Saturday, the UGA line could be found as low as 15.5 points.