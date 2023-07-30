50 years ago: Up-and-down season brings a great Munson call

King ran for 113 yards and set up the go-ahead touchdown with a 44-yard scamper.

Auburn QB Randy Walls was sacked 6 times.

Sylvester Boler, one of the rising stars on the Georgia defense during the season, accounted for 12 individual tackles and had eight assists. “It was fun today,” he said. “We wanted to show the fans here what we could do. This was our last chance. I think they know now.”

“In essence,” said AU coach Shug Jordan, “we lost to a better team. They put it to us in the line, where games are won. So what if Georgia has lost four games? There’s nothing I can do about that … today they impressed me as being as strong as LSU.”

It was Johnson’s final appearance playing football in Athens, and he went out a hero, scoring 2 touchdowns and passing for another. A crowd of kids waited for him outside the locker room after the game. When Andy appeared, they ripped his jersey off his back and then started fighting over the pieces. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been afraid to leave the dressing room,” he said.

Dooley called it his team’s “most complete” game of the season, adding: “I don’t think we’ve had a lot of good breaks this year, but we kept on keeping on.”

Georgia was told that if it finished off the season with a win over in-state rival Georgia Tech, it would get a Peach Bowl invitation.

And, after a week off over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Dawgs did exactly that, defeating the Yellow Jackets 10-3 in Atlanta. It was a close one, with a goal line stand stopping Tech on fourth down at the Georgia 4 with 1:56 remaining. Earlier, the Jackets had fumbled into the end zone at the Dawgs’ 1-yard line and Georgia recovered.

Georgia’s touchdown came on a 94-yard third-quarter drive, featuring a 19-yard gain by Poulos and a 28-yard run by Johnson, and culminating with Johnson throwing to Burns for the score.

This marked the 10th straight non-losing season for Dooley at UGA. Freshman Boler had 11 tackles and 4 assists. It generally was a defensive game, with the Dawgs punting 7 times and Tech punting 8 times, but Poulos ran for 108 yards. The game was seen by 60,316 people at Grant Field, which was reported at the time as the largest crowd ever to see a football game in the state.

Georgia freshman linebacker Sylvester Boler receives the defensive Most Valuable Player award after the Peach Bowl. (Bob Nellans/The Red & Black) (The Red & Black /Dawgnation)

In the Dec. 29 Peach Bowl at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, the Dawgs prevailed 17-16 over the Maryland Terrapins, with Johnson scoring one touchdown and throwing a 62-yard pass to Poulos for another. Georgia defensive back Dick Conn recovered two Maryland fumbles. One of them was on the Terps’ 8-yard line late in the third quarter, and Johnson then scored on a 1-yard dive to break a 10-10 tie.

Twice, Maryland drives stalled deep inside Georgia territory and the Terps had to settle for field goals. Maryland had 461 yards of offense to the Dawgs’ 284. Burns caught a crucial third-down pass from Johnson that allowed Georgia to run out the clock. Boler, who caused two fumbles, was defensive MVP.

Looking at a stat sheet after the game, Johnson said: “Well, look at that. We had over 100 yards passing! I’m going to celebrate. That’s the first time I’ve done that in a long time.”

Summed up the Athens-bred quarterback: “It’s been a weird season — a lot of ups and downs — but I guess more ups than downs. We ended it up with a winning year.”

Indeed, Georgia won four out of its five final games to finish fifth in the SEC in the see-saw season.

Asked what lay ahead for him, the NFL or a pro baseball career, Johnson answered: “I’ll think about it tomorrow. You’ve got to enjoy the wins while you can.”

A good philosophy in any season.

Special thanks to Jason Hasty of the Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library and Dave Williams of the UGA Athletic Association.