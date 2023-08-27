It’s no surprise that Dawgs fans have lofty expectations in 2023

However, if linebacker Jalon Walker accurately is representing how his teammates feel, the Dawgs don’t appear to be overly occupied with thoughts of a three-peat. “It would be a great historical feat,” Walker said this past week. “I know it hasn’t happened in a long time, and having that opportunity before us, we don’t take it for granted.”

But, Walker said, “Our goal here is to make history every day, and making history every day is what we plan on. So, that history will be made at today’s practice, then tomorrow make history at the next meeting, history at the next team event. You know, overall, it’s just an opportunity for us to seize, and having that opportunity will be in the hands of our preparation and things of that sort to attack.”

Added wide receiver Arian Smith: “You can’t set a goal that far ahead. We try to stay with what is important now. We can’t win a national championship right now. We’ve got to still practice and build the foundation for the season throughout fall camp to get to where we want to be.”

Dawgs defender Jalon Walker said he and his teammates appreciate the opportunity to make history this year. (University of Georgia) (University of Georgia /Dawgnation)

No matter how focused Smart manages to keep his team, taking a quick look at the state of the Dawgs in 2023, it’s obvious why expectations are so high. Yes, the departure of Bennett is a major change, but we’ve seen enough of former backup Beck to know that he’s a very talented QB. The only two legitimate questions about him: whether he can escape a pass rush and make something happen with his legs, as Bennett did so often, and whether he’ll have the same sort of leadership intangibles that elevated No. 13 from feel-good story to champion.

Although the Dawgs are having to replace two starters on the offensive line (Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones), their habit of moving folks around and giving a lot of reps to the No. 2s means we shouldn’t notice much, if any, drop-off. With likely All-American Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss returning, and Amarius Mims and either Earnest Greene III or Austin Blaske likely rounding out the starters (plus a lot of talent rotating in and out), this group is expected to be one of the best OLs in the country. That will make the relative lack of experience in the backfield less of a concern.