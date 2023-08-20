Season’s start brings Sanford Stadium newbies, game day changes

A new season also brings a new football exhibit from my friend Jason Hasty, the UGA athletics history specialist at the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, located at 300 S. Hull St. (off Baxter) in Athens.
This year’s exhibit, opening Sept. 1 and running through May 31, 2024, is “Legacy: Vince Dooley, 1932-2022.”
“It will focus on Coach Dooley’s life and career,” Jason said. “Football will be a big part of that, but I will also be looking at his time as athletic director, his passion for gardening, the books he’s written, and his time at Auburn before he came to UGA.”
Jason will give guided tours of the exhibit at 3 p.m. on Fridays before home games. The tours last 45 minutes to an hour and are free and open to the public.
A victorious Vince Dooley greets Tech’s Bobby Dodd after the 1966 game, Dodd’s last in the regular season as the Yellow Jackets’ coach. (Hargrett Library) (Hargrett Library/Dawgnation)
Describing the Dooley exhibit, Jason said it has “quite a few artifacts from his life and career, including his 1954 College All-Star Game jersey, playbooks from his time coaching at Georgia and as an assistant at Auburn (which includes a scouting report he did on Georgia!), and documents from his career as athletic director. I’ll also display (and I hope that this won’t be too controversial), his Auburn letterman sweater.”
In addition, Jason has created an area at the end of the gallery with short reminiscences and favorite memories or thoughts about Dooley’s legacy from a range of UGA fans. (I’m honored to be one of them.)
On the opposite wall is an area with a board where people visiting the exhibit can write their own thoughts.
Jason said he thinks that is “a nice way to bring the exhibit to an end point, while also creating a memorial for Coach that would grow in the months that the exhibit will be up.”
Jason’s exhibits always are worthwhile, and Hargrett is one of UGA’s treasures. Both definitely are worth checking out if you’re around campus.