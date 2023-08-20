Season’s start brings Sanford Stadium newbies, game day changes

Gabe Rudd poses with Vince Dooley before the 2016 game against Vanderbilt. (Jonathan King/Junkyard Blawg) (Jonathan King/Junkyard Blawg /Dawgnation)

This season, as the Dawgs come off two consecutive national championships and — unusually — open with four consecutive home games, both new and returning fans will find the UGA football experience slightly different than in the past, thanks to completion of the first phase of a $68.5 million renovation program on the South side of the stadium.

As the AJC’s Chip Towers explained, “What Georgia has been able to do since the end of last season is pretty impressive. They’ve blown out the concourses on the lower levels of the South side of the stadium to make them more than twice their previous size. The South 100 Concourse, as it’s known, had been 9 feet wide since the stadium was first built between 1928-29. Now those hallways are more than 21 feet wide, surrounded by walls adorned with colorful graphics documenting Georgia football’s present and past accomplishments.”

The athletic association also has built a large concession and restrooms plaza in the southwest corner of the stadium (like the North side has Reed Plaza), with an enormous women’s restroom added, along with family restrooms. They also have connected the South 100 concourse and West End Zone plaza; have upgraded seating alignment and added seats for disabled fans on the South 100 concourse; and have added a “sensory room” at Section 128 for “fans that may need a quiet space if sights and sounds in the stadium become overwhelming,” as a press release said.

For many fans, however, the most noticeable change will be that most of Gillis Bridge on Sanford Drive, running alongside the stadium behind the scoreboard/video screen, no longer will be open to the public on game days. Instead, it will close at 7 p.m. on Fridays on home-game weekends and Gates 1 and 9 now will be located at each end of the bridge, which can be accessed only by those with tickets.

More than a few fans aren’t thrilled with the incorporating of Gillis Bridge into the ticketed area of the stadium on game days. Not only will that mean no more free views of the stadium during the game and no more taking your kids to the bridge just to watch the Dawg Walk down below, but also, if you approach the stadium from the south but sit in the North stands (or vice versa), you’ll either have to enter at the bridge and try to work your way around the stadium to your seats, or alter your approach (with some extra walking involved).