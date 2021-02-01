Former Georgia basketball standout Anthony Edwards surprises young Athens native after house fire tragedy

Tweleve-year-old Athens native Taeden Johnson has had an unimaginable past week, as he recently lost his grandmother, mother and little sister in a house fire. Fortunately, the Athens community has helped out in a special way, with former Georgia Bulldog and current Minnesota Timberwolf Anthony Edwards pitching in.

Johnson’s mentor, Zac Hendrix, had set up a GoFundMe to help start a college fund for Johnson along with some money to help Johnson and his surviving family members pick up the pieces after the house fire. As of Monday night, the Go Fund Me had raised nearly $200,000 for Johnson and his family. ESPN personality Marty Smith and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas are among some of the people that have helped spread the word of helping Johnson and his family.

Please consider helping my friend Zac help his mentee Taeden through this tragic situation.https://t.co/BhobQBULqo — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 30, 2021

Then Johnson got a FaceTime from Edwards. The former Bulldog only spent one season in Athens before being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but it’s clear he still carries a lot of weight in the Athens community.

Hendrix shared a screengrab of Edwards with Johnson on Monday. As you can see in the screengrab below, it clearly made Johnson’s day.

Edwards is averaging 13.8 points per game and made his first career start for Minnesota on Friday. The Timberwolves ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with Edwards scoring 23 points while adding five rebounds and four assists.

To donate to Johnson’s GoFund Me, follow this link.

More Georgia sports stories from around DawgNation