Georgia basketball made the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade this past season, going 20-13.

If the Bulldogs are to make it back to the tournament, it will do so without one of its top assistants. Assistant coach Erik Pastrana is expected to join Jai Lucas' staff at Miami, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Pastrana arrived at Georgia with White prior to the 2023 season, White’s first season in charge. He also has experience in coaching at Oklahoma State and Florida. Pastrana is from the state of Florida.

The Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament this past season, something the Bulldogs had not done since the 2015 season. Georgia was led by freshman Asa Newell, who led the team in points and rebounding. He is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft.

If Georgia is to sustain success under White, he knows Georgia has to continue to land top-level talent, while building on what has already been built.

“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,” White said following Georgia’s loss to Gonzaga. “I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”

Georgia’s season ended with an 89-68 loss to Gonzaga.