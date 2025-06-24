Asa Newell had a standout year in his lone season in Athens. Because of his play and potential, many see the former Bulldog as a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

He led the team in points and rebounds, averaging 15.4 and 6.9 per game.

Newell also helped lead Georgia to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. That is something Georgia’s most recent first-round pick, Anthony Edwards, was unable to do.

While Georgia lost in the opening round to Gonzaga, Newell did all he could to keep Georgia in the game, finishing with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

After his final collegiate game, Newell reflected on his time in Athens.

“I’d just say the college experience was amazing,” Newell said. “Wearing the G on my chest, it’s something I’ll never take for granted. I’m just so blessed to have teammates and a wonderful coach, Coach White, helping me through the process. And I’ll just take it all in.”

As for what’s next for Newell, he’s likely to learn his new home on Wednesday night when the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft takes place.

Edwards was Georgia’s most recent first-round pick, as he was taken with the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. Newell won’t go that high, but most of the NBA mock drafts see Newell as a first-round pick.

The range on Newell is fairly wide. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports has Newell coming off the board with the No. 9 overall pick.

“Newell’s range is trending toward the lottery, according to sources around the league,” O’Connor wrote. “It’s because of his immense versatility on defense as a 6-foot-9 rim protector who can also comfortably switch screens. He has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots. And if he ever develops his jumper, he has a chance to exceed all expectations.”

Others see Newell as a post-lottery option. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have Newell landing with the Brooklyn Nets at No. 19.

“Newell is another player who appears to have helped himself in the predraft process, having showcased his physical tools and room for growth as a shooter, helping some teams better understand the potential versatility he could provide as a stretch-4,” Woo wrote. “Still, he has a somewhat wider range on draft night, drawing consideration from teams in the back half of the lottery but with scenarios also in play where he could slip into the late teens or early 20s.

Newell will be in attendance for the draft on Wednesday night, as he is one of 24 players who received an invite to the event. It will be held in New York City.

Some might be hoping for the Atlanta Hawks to potentially take Newell on Wednesday. Atlanta has two picks in the first round, as the Hawks hold the No. 13 and No. 22 picks.

Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Newell coming off the board at pick No. 12 to the Chicago Bulls, just before Atlanta is slated to make its first selection. Ricky O’Donnell of SBNation.com meanwhile has Newell landing with the New Orleans Pelicans at pick No. 23. Sam Veccine of The Athletic has the Miami Heat selecting Newell with the No. 20 overall pick.

On the low end, J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer has Newell landing with the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 26 pick in the draft. Brooklyn has five picks in Wednesday’s draft, the most of any team.

The second round of the 2026 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, in the event Newell does not land in the first round.

Asa Newell 2025 NBA Draft projections

Asa Newell 2025 NBA Draft bio, stats