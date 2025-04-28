The Georgia basketball team has made another addition via the transfer portal, adding Saint Mary’s Jordan Ross. Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer were the first to report the news.

The 6-foot-3 guard has two years of eligibility remaining. Last season, Ross averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for a Saint Mary’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In a win over Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament, Ross scored 15 points while chipping in 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Ross shot 38 percent from the field last season and just 29 percent from 3-point range.

Georgia has a massive need at the point guard position, as Silas Demary Jr. transferred to Connecticut, Jordyn Kee is now at Miami and De’Shayne Montgomery is now at Dayton. In total, Georgia had five players exit the program via the transfer portal.

Georgia did add Jeremiah Wilkinson, Justin Bailey and Kanon Catchings via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs bring back guard Blue Cain, forward Dylan James and centers Somto Cyril and Justin Abson.

Georgia has also signed Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stegg and Jackson McVey as 2025 recruits. The Bulldogs did recently host 4-star guard Acaden Lewis for a visit, and have several portal targets who have yet to make a decision.

Mike White’s team is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2015 season. Georgia went 20-13 last season before falling to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.

White will be entering his fourth year at Georgia this coming fall. The next step will be making the NCAA Tournament again and possibly winning a game, something the Bulldogs have not done since the 2002 season.

Ross has tournament experience, as do Bailey and Catchings. That should only help White and his team as they look to make it back to the NCAA Tournament once again.