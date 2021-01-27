Georgia basketball looks for bounce back win at South Carolina Wednesday night

ATHENS — Georgia basketball looks to bounce back at South Carolina in a 7 p.m. tip at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks won the last meeting 94-90 in overtime, and Wednesday night’s battle figures to be just as hard-fought with the all-time series between the programs tied at 58-58.

South Carolina (3-5, 1-3 SEC) has been slowed by pauses triggered by Covid-19 within its program three times, and has had three league games postponed.

The Gamecocks have lost their past three games toLSU (85-80), Missouri (81-70) and last Saturday at home against Auburn (109-86).

Coach Frank Martin has overcome the COVID-19 virus twice and will be on the side court for the Gamecocks.

Georgia, meanwhile, looks to get back on the winning track after a 92-84 home setback at the hands of Florida.

Coach Tom Crean knows what a difficult matchup South Carolina poses with its physical style of play, especially on the road.

The Gamecocks have an 8-game win streak going against the Bulldogs dating back to the 2015-16 season, when Georgia scored a 65-64 win in the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Crean is locked in knowing what UGA has to do to win on Wednesday night.

“We have to rebound better, and we have to guard the ball better,” Crean said. “We have to stay locked into the game plans of how we defend the strengths of our opponent.

“We have got to continue to understand how much the basketball has to move and how the more we stand or the more the ball is dribbled or held, the worse it is for us.

“We need to play with real confidence through the ups and downs of the game and not lose our team communication on the floor through the ebbs and flows.”

If it sounds like a lot, it’s because it is.

Georgia’s lack of size doesn’t leave much margin for error, particularly on the road where homes teams tend to get a more favorable whistle.

GeorgiaDogs.com Did You Know

Sahvir Wheeler drives the bus in passes-to-points for Georgia. His average of 7.6 apg is an eye-grabbing 2.3 apg more than anyone else in the SEC (Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt is second at 5.3 apg).

In fact, Wheeler’s career average of 5.44 apg is higher than any other league player is averaging this season.