WATCH: Matthew Boling wins national championship with record-setting 200-meter sprint

Matthew Boling won a national championship for Georgia
Matthew Boling is now a national champion thanks to a record-setting 200-meter run.

Boling ran a 20.19 at the NCAA indoor track and field championship, just besting LSU’s Terrance Laird who came in at 20.20.

The time by Boling set a new school record, which was previously 20.37. The run by Boling was the fastest in the world this year and the sixth-best time in collegiate history.

Boling is the second Bulldog this week to win a national championship, with Karel Tilga winning the heptathlon. Boling came in seventh place in the long jump. The sophomore from Houston will also run in the men’s 4X400-meters later on Saturday afternoon.

The win for Boling moved Georgia third place for the event.

It’s been an incredibly successful year for Boling, after he recently broke Champ Bailey’s school record in the long jump. Boling took home First Team All-American honors in that discipline as well.

The NCAA track and field championships conclude on Saturday.

