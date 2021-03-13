WATCH: Matthew Boling wins national championship with record-setting 200-meter sprint
Matthew Boling is now a national champion thanks to a record-setting 200-meter run.
Boling ran a 20.19 at the NCAA indoor track and field championship, just besting LSU’s Terrance Laird who came in at 20.20.
The time by Boling set a new school record, which was previously 20.37. The run by Boling was the fastest in the world this year and the sixth-best time in collegiate history.
Boom!!!!!!!! Congrats @matthew_boling1 #GoDawgs https://t.co/idALKvpNrX
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) March 13, 2021
— Media Sports (@MediaNSport) March 13, 2021
Boling is the second Bulldog this week to win a national championship, with Karel Tilga winning the heptathlon. Boling came in seventh place in the long jump. The sophomore from Houston will also run in the men’s 4X400-meters later on Saturday afternoon.
The win for Boling moved Georgia third place for the event.
2021 NCAA Indoor Nationals – 3rd Place! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/xQvAn9i77s
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) March 13, 2021
It’s been an incredibly successful year for Boling, after he recently broke Champ Bailey’s school record in the long jump. Boling took home First Team All-American honors in that discipline as well.
The NCAA track and field championships conclude on Saturday.
More Georgia track and field stories
- Six Bulldog women qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in jumps
- Heptathlon presents big opportunity for Georgia Track at NCAA Championships
- The men’s 4×400 relay team is UGA’s “dark horse” leading up to the NCAA championships
- Georgia sophomore Anna Hall chases pentathlon gold at NCAA championships
- Georgia women’s pole vaulters Kayla Smith, Julia Fixsen poised to earn medals at NCAA Indoor Championships