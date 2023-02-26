Georgia alum Chris Kirk picks up huge PGA Tour win at Honda Classic

Kirk defeated Eric Cole in a playoff to win The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with a winning score of 14-under.

The last time Chris Kirk won a PGA Tour event, Mark Richt was still Georgia’s head coach. So what was one more playoff hole after waiting nearly eight years to win once again on the PGA Tour.

The win clinches a spot in the 2023 Masters for Kirk, an event he has not played in since 2016. Kirk did tie for fifth at least year’s PGA Championship.

Kirk last tournament win actually came on the Korn Ferry Tour back in June of 2020, which helped restart his golf career.

Kirk is the second former Georgia golfer to win on tour this season, as Russell Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship in October.

Joining Kirk at this year’s Masters will be fellow Georgia alums Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sepp Straka and Henley. Keith Mitchell is also in position to qualify for the tournament as well.

