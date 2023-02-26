Georgia alum Chris Kirk picks up huge PGA Tour win at Honda Classic
The last time Chris Kirk won a PGA Tour event, Mark Richt was still Georgia’s head coach. So what was one more playoff hole after waiting nearly eight years to win once again on the PGA Tour.
Kirk defeated Eric Cole in a playoff to win The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with a winning score of 14-under.
The win clinches a spot in the 2023 Masters for Kirk, an event he has not played in since 2016. Kirk did tie for fifth at least year’s PGA Championship.
Kirk last tournament win actually came on the Korn Ferry Tour back in June of 2020, which helped restart his golf career.
Kirk is the second former Georgia golfer to win on tour this season, as Russell Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship in October.
Joining Kirk at this year’s Masters will be fellow Georgia alums Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sepp Straka and Henley. Keith Mitchell is also in position to qualify for the tournament as well.
More Georgia stories from around DawgNation
- NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’
- Georgia baseball bashes Princeton, wins weekend series 3-1
- Ranking the SEC football offensive coordinators, offseason sees 10 changes
- Mike Bobo’s experience with promising NFL tight end bodes well for Brock Bowers in 2023
- Stetson Bennett a ‘tricky’ evaluation entering 2023 NFL Draft Combine
- Georgia football podcast: Thoughts on the QBs and some attention for an underrated player
- How Todd Monken promoted Mike Bobo for Georgia football O.C. job, foreshadowed departure
- ESPN analysts raise an important question regarding 2023 Georgia football team
UGA News
- Georgia alum Chris Kirk picks up huge PGA Tour win at Honda Classic
- NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’
- Ranking the SEC football offensive coordinators, offseason sees 10 changes
- Stetson Bennett a ‘tricky’ evaluation entering 2023 NFL Draft Combine
- ESPN analysts raise an important question regarding 2023 Georgia football team