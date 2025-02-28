ATLANTA – National and local supporters of So Every BODY Can Move (SEBCM) quickly made their event standing room only, packing out a ballroom at Hyatt Regency Atlanta Thursday night.

The national disability rights organization, backed by local members of the disabled community including two University of Georgia figureheads, is trying to change state insurance policy surrounding orthotic and prosthetic care.

Former UGA wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi and four-time Paralympian Jarryd Wallace spoke about the struggles of receiving insurance coverage for prosthetics used for physical activity. ‘Secondary’ prosthetics, like Wallace’s running blade or a prosthetic swimming leg, are difficult to receive coverage for under the current state legislation.

A bill with updated legislation will face a floor vote in Georgia’s House of Representatives on Monday. The bill’s sponsor, Representative David Clark, was honored at the event alongside co-sponsor Representative Kim Schofield.

“Even while we were sitting here, Representative Clark kind of leans up, and he’s like, ‘Bro, this room has so much energy, and I had never seen how big the need was. I’ve never seen this many disabled people in one room before. And also, everyone is so positive,’” Wallace said.

“I turned to him and said, ‘That’s because we’re giving them hope.’”

House Bill 87 challenges the Unfair Settlements Act of 2010 and Georgia Code 33-6-34. The bill is also making its way through the senate, sponsored by Senator Shawn Still.

Senator Still said he is confident the bill will pass in the senate before the end of session but has not seen a floor vote yet due to bill rewrites. He said the house bill was revised four times – meaning four revisions for the senate bill – slowing the process down.

Wallace and Massaquoi, both renowned athletes with UGA ties, have become faces for the local SEBCM movement.

Wallace’s career moved toward adaptive sports shortly after he signed to run for UGA track and field in high school. Wallace developed Compartment Syndrome in his right leg, eventually resulting in elective amputation.

Wallace worked with UGA training and medical staff throughout his recovery process before qualifying for his first Paralympic Games in 2012. Wallace, who still trains on campus regularly, has since won bronze medals in the 2020 men’s T64 200m and the 2024 men’s T64 long jump.

Massaquoi was a standout receiver at Georgia before playing four years for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. Massaquoi suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident eight years ago, leading to the amputation of four fingers on his left hand.

“You realize that no matter who you are or what you’re doing, you can become an amputee, and one day, your life is drastically different than when you woke up,” Massaquoi said.

Despite a strong insurance policy provided by the NFL, Massaqoui struggled to get the prosthetics and help he needed and still does today.

“It’s a very complicated process because you often need multiple devices, and these things, they only last maybe five years,” Massaquoi said. “It’s just not a lot of help in that area to get them taken care of.”

Wallace, Massaquoi and several other speakers hammered the message that mobility is about more than movement. They argued that the current state insurance code limits mobility for people in need of prosthetics, only letting them walk.

Many everyday prosthetics can’t be used for more demanding physical activities like running, swimming or a parent playing with their children. Legislation would also help the grassroots of adaptive sports, as more disabled young people would have access to athletic prosthetics.

The SEBCM has made a goal to pass legislation in 28 states before the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics – ‘28 by 28.’

The organization believes 28 states would be enough to take the conversation to the federal level. The SEBCM has already seen legislation pass in eight states while 11 more have introduced bills in congress.

Representatives hope Georgia will become the ninth soon, as the SEBCM has seen growing momentum in the state. The organization has raised more money in Georgia – around $87,000 – than any other state in the country.

Rachael Auyer, who owns Alliance Prosthetics + Orthotics with her husband in Braselton, has seen local stories power legislation changes at the state level. Auyer joined Wallace, Massaqoui and other disabled Georgians on the house floor on Jan. 25 as stories were told, raising support from more representatives in attendance.

“They realize it’s not just this writing on a piece of paper to get something changed at the state,” Auyer said. “These are actual Georgians, and once they saw that, something shifted.”

Auyer eventually wants to see federal Medicare and Medicaid take on similar legislation, but she knows the road continues in Atlanta.

“I know that Medicare is going to want people to shower safely,” Auyer said. “I know Medicaid is going to want kids to play safely. And here in Georgia, we have a really robust team, and I’m confident we can figure out a way to help our national team figure out good conversations.”