Georgia baseball and softball teams enjoy unbeaten weekends, approaching Top 10 status

ATHENS — Georgia baseball and softball programs are poised for bumps up in the polls after undefeated weekends. Coach Scott Stricklin’s No. 15 Diamond Dawgs (7-0) swept Akron (1-5) at Foley Field, winning by counts of 10-0 and 7-2 on Saturday after getting by Chris Sabo’s Akron program 1-0 on Friday night. First-year softball coach Tony Baldwin saw his No 15-ranked Bulldogs (14-2) win the three-team Georgia Classic with wins over Bryant (5-2) and North Carolina (8-1) on Saturday.

“I thought we were really gritty, I thought we were intentional about staying together,” Baldwin said. “I thought we used our discipline to our advantage. I am really proud of our two hard-fought wins.” Georgia softball plays host to the “Bulldog Classic” next weekend with games against Ohio, UMass and Appalachian State. The baseball team next plays Wofford on Tuesday night before their first significant test of the season, a three-game series with Georgia Tech Friday (Atlanta), Saturday (Athens) and Sunday (Lawrenceville).

Stricklin indicated before the season the opening games would provide an opportunity for players to compete for playing time and roles at various positions. Stricklin praised pitchers Liam Sullivan, Luke Wagner and Nolan Crisp for their Saturday efforts after Jonathan Cannon grabbed Friday night headlines with seven perfect innings en route to the win. Sullivan (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings in Saturdays’ opener, a 10-0 win, fanning two and yielding two hits to the Zips. Will Pearson pitched two innings in relief, scattering four hits while striking out one. Freshman Coleman Willis made his UGA debut with a scoreless inning that included two strikeouts.

Garrett Spikes’ contribution at the plate was obvious, as he lit into Akron pitching with a 3-for-3, 2 RBI performance. The Bulldogs had to come from behind against Akron in the second game, rallying from a 2-0 deficit for the 7-2 win after starter Garrett Brown got knocked out of the game after one inning. Wagner (3-0) took advantage of his opportunity, entering the game in the second inning and pitching a career-high four innings of relief with six strikeouts. Crisp threw three scoreless innings after replacing Wagner, allowing one hit with four strikeouts. Freshman Jake Poindexter retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. The Georgia offense, meanwhile, got going with Dwight Allen ll’s solo home run that led off the bottom of the first. The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Spikes drilled a two-run single.