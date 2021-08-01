Georgia’s Elija Godwin, once impaled by javelin, earns medal at Tokyo Olympics

The current and former Bulldogs were part of the Team USA 4 x 400-meter mixed relay squad that finished third on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, having raced on the team in the prelims.

Georgia track star Elija Godwin and former UGA sprinter Lynna Irby will be bringing home bronze medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

Godwin was once known best by some as the UGA track athlete who impaled himself on a javelin while warming up for the 2019 SEC Championship meet in Fayetteville, Ark.

Godwin’s comeback from the harrowing incident has been impressive, as he suffered a collapsed left lung after it was punctured by the 5- to 6-inch deep wound.

“I knew it was bad because of the blood I was spitting out of my mouth,” Godwin said when recalling the incident a couple of years ago. “That’s when I realized the seriousness of the situation.”

Godwin, however, also said he wasn’t looking for any pity and he pledged that he would recover and be just fine.

“I want people to know I’m better, and I’m going to be OK,” said Godwin, who made good on his word with his tremendous accomplished on the global stage this week.

Godwin, from Covington, Ga., served noticed he was on pace for special things this summer when he school record in the 400 meters with a 44.61-second time.