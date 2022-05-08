Georgia track and field star Kyle Garland sets collegiate record in decathlon

Georgia junior Kyle Garland, shown here at the Razorback Invite track meet earlier this season, set a new collegiate decathlon record at the USATF Combined Events meet on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Georgia track and field junior Kyle Garland set a new collegiate record in the decathlon at the USATF Combined Events Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night.

Garland, who finished second at the event to former UGA track star and current professional Garrett Scantling, beat the former record set (8.539 points) by Texas A&M’s Lindon Victor in 2017.

