Georgia finishes seventh in 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings

Georgia football-white house-josh brooks
J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
It was a big year for the Georgia athletics program in the 2022-23 calendar year. While the football team winning a second-consecutive national championship dominated the headlines, 17 of Georgia’s 21 teams finished in the top 20 of their sports’ respective rankings.

An additional nine Georgia teams finished in the top 10 of their respective sports.

Football — #1

Men’s Indoor Track and Field — #2

Women’s Tennis — #3

Men’s Tennis — #5

Women’s Indoor Track and Field — #5

*Equestrian — #6

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field — #7

Softball — #9

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field — #10

Men’s Swimming and Diving — #12

Women’s Golf — #14

Men’s Golf — #14

Women’s Swimming and Diving — #16

Soccer — #17

Volleyball — #17

Women’s Basketball — #17

Gymnastics — #17

