Matthew Boling paces Georgia’s 5th-place finish at men’s NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Florida won the national championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with 54 points, Texas was second (38), Tennessee was third (34) followed by Florida State (33) and Georgia (32).

ATHENS — Georgia track star Matthew Boling took second in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100 as the Bulldogs took fifth at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Boling, named the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year the past two years, ran a 10.18-second time in the 100 and a 20.13 time in the 200.

Sixth-year UGA senior Darius Carbin finished second in the high jump and junior Elija Godwin was third in the 400 meters.

Carbin’s finish marked the first time the Bulldogs have had a runner-up finish in the high jump since 1987 with Dothel Edwards (2.28/7-5.75).

Godwin, meanwhile, set a school record in the 400 meters with a 44.40-second time in the 400, breaking the mark he set at the 2021 SEC Championships. It’s the highest finish by a UGA athlete in the event in school history.

“I am very proud of how we closed this meet going 4-for-4 on scoring opportunities and we can build on that next year in our quest to win the NCAA Championship,” Georgia track coach Caryl Smith.

“My first season as a Bulldog has been one of the best yet.”