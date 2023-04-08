Georgia softball aims for sweep at No. 8 Arkansas in SEC Network-televised game
Georgia softball is back atop the SEC and looks to prove it’s ready for prime time with another televised opportunity on Saturday night.
The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (31-7, 11-2 SEC) face No. 8 Arkansas (27-11, 8-6) at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network looking for a clean sweep that would cement their place atop the league.
Shelby Walters (15-1) pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win at Arkansas’s elite facility, Bogle Park, on Friday night.
Sara Mosley highlighted the offensive efforts with two-run home run after Ellie Armistead put the team on the scoreboard with an RBI single.
It was Jayda Kearney providing the power the night before, blasting a three-run home run on a two-strike, two-out count to lift the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win on Thursday.
“I was just trying to keep it simple and get another base hit, keep the momentum going, I stayed through the ball and it went out,” said Kearney, who was an uncharacteristic 0-for-3 at the plate before her dramatic home run.
“My teammates had my back the whole game. They told me my time was coming, and it did.”
There’s no doubt, with all of the veteran players on the Georgia team -- six starters played on the 2021 Women’s College World Series team -- there could be added motivation for prime time redemption.
Georgia hitters
(overall season hitting)
Lyndi Rae Davis .387, 3 HR, 11RBI, .482 OB%
Jayda Kearney .377, 14 HR, 34 RBI, .481 OB%
Sydney Kuma .375, 8 HR, 37 RBI, .455 OB%
Sara Mosley .339, 13 HR, 38 RBI, .388 OB%
Sydney Chambley .333, 6 HR, 29 RBI, .405 OB%
Jaiden Fields .310, 7 HR, 24 RBI, .373 OB%
Dallis Goodnight .297, 6 HR, 29 RBI, .385 OB%
Ellie Armistead .293, 2 HR, 15 RBI, .356 OB%
Jaydyn Goodwin .268, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 310 OB%
