SEC-leading Georgia rallies past Kentucky, aims for Monday night sweep in Athens
ATHENS - Georgia hit three home runs in one inning and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Kentucky in a pivotal SEC showdown Sunday night.
The SEC-leading No. 15-ranked Bulldogs (29-6, 9-1 league) will go for the series sweep against No. 16 Kentucky in a prime-time SEC Network televised game at 7 o’clock Monday night at Jack Turner Stadium.
UGA News
