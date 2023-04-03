Dawgnation Logo

SEC-leading Georgia rallies past Kentucky, aims for Monday night sweep in Athens

Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin after Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Jack Turner Softball Stadium at the Turner Sports Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS - Georgia hit three home runs in one inning and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Kentucky in a pivotal SEC showdown Sunday night.

The SEC-leading No. 15-ranked Bulldogs (29-6, 9-1 league) will go for the series sweep against No. 16 Kentucky in a prime-time SEC Network televised game at 7 o’clock Monday night at Jack Turner Stadium.

