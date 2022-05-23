Georgia softball battles back, but runs out of gas at Duke in shocking 13-5 defeat

A veteran Georgia softball team saw its season come crashing to an end on Sunday night at the hands of No. 12 seed Duke. A Blue Devils’ program only five years old run-ruled a Bulldogs’ team with eight starters back off last season’s Women’s College World Series team.

Duke (44-9) did it by scoring 12 unanswered runs in a shocking 13-5, six-inning win over UGA (43-18) in the NCAA regional final in Durham, N.C. Georgia’s bats came alive in the first game against Duke on Sunday for a 5-3 win, but the Bulldogs’ defense and pitching didn’t measure up in the clutch for first-year coach Tony Baldwin. Senior Savana Sikes led the Bulldogs at the plate in the regional, 6-for-13 (.462), while drawing three walks for an impressive .562 on-base percentage. Junior Jaiden Fields was 5-for-12 hitting with 4 RBIs, and senior Lacey FIncher hit three home runs to post a .933 slugging percentage while driving home a team-high 5 RBIs in the tourney. Baldwin had banked on his team’s experience and resilience, and Georgia appeared on its way to rallying back through the loser’s bracket after losing the NCAA Regional opener to Liberty on Friday, 2-0. The Bulldogs won two elimination games on Saturday, beating UMBC 6-3 and then Liberty, 7-2, in a game that didn’t end until 1:47 a.m. on Sunday.

Georgia was rested up enough to beat Duke in the first game on Sunday, and then the Bulldogs held a 5-1 leading going into the bottom of the third inning before things came apart. Sophomore pitcher Madison Kerpics (20-10), who carried the team much of the season, pitched a complete game victory in Game One over the Blue Devils. Kerpics was cruising in Game Two with two outs in the bottom of the third when Duke rallied with back-to-back doubles that cut the UGA lead to 5-2. An infield single followed, bringing the Blue Devils within 5-3. That’s when the Georgia defense, ranked seventh in the SEC and 50th in the nation, came apart. Duke took advantage of a two-out infield throwing error, and then a catchable fly ball that was ruled a hit dropped in at the wall to tie the game 5-5.

Baldwin made his move to the bullpen, perhaps hoping a fresher arm might make a difference. It didn’t, and the floodgates opened with eight Duke runs off five walks and four hits over the final three innings against four different Georgia relief pitchers. It was a tough day for former Georgia All-American and first-year pitching coach Chelsea Wilkinson, who had seen plenty of Duke while coaching at North Carolina State the previous three seasons. The Bulldogs’ pitchers combined to give up 21 hits, 15 runs and 10 walks in 13 innings against Duke on Sunday, while the defense committed three errors. Georgia certainly had the offense for another Women’s College World Series run, blasting a program-record 107 home runs and finishing among the top teams in the nation in hitting. Baldwin has long been known as one of the nation’s top hitting coaches, and he was the team’s choice to replace Coach Lu Harris-Champer when she retired last year after 21 seasons.

The Bulldogs opened this season 30-5 and appeared on track to earn a national seed and host a regional. But Georgia trailed off late, dropping 13 of their last 25 games, including Sunday’s disappointing defeat. Georgia wasn’t the only traditional power from the SEC that was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. NCAA softball action involving SEC teams: • No. 6-seed Alabama was eliminated by Stanford 6-0 • No. 11-seed Tennessee was eliminated by Oregon State 8-3 • No. 15 seed Missouri was eliminated by Arizona 1-0

• Texas A&M took a 20-0 beating at the hands of No. 1 Oklahoma in the Norman Regional final • Kentucky was eliminated by No. 3 Virginia Tech by a 9-2 count Blacksburg • Auburn was eliminated by unseeded Louisiana, 4-3, on Saturday in the Clemson Regional • Ole Miss was eliminated by No. 5-seed UCLA, 9-1. • Mississippi State, a bubble team from the SEC, was the story of the day with its 5-0 elimination game win over No. 2 seed Florida State in Tallahassee. • No. 4-seed Arkansas beat Oregon 9-3 to win its regional in Fayetteville • No. 14-seed Florida beat Wisconsin 11-0 to win its regional in Gainesville SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE • No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 UCF • No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Northwestern • No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Duke • No. 4 Arkansas vs. Texas/No. 13 Washington • No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Florida • Stanford vs. Oregon State • No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson • Mississippi State vs. Arizona

