Georgia softball eliminated by Oklahoma from Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma looked every bit the part of the No. 1 team in the nation with its 8-0 win over Georgia Saturday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. “I couldn’t imagine it being much better,” said Sooners coach Patty Gasso, whose team plays No. 2-seed UCLA in another elimination game at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Oklahoma (51-3) left no doubt in the elimination game at the Women’s College World Series, dominating at the plate, defensively and in the pitcher’s circle to end what had been a Cinderella postseason run by Georgia (34-23).

The Bulldogs, the 11th-place team in the SEC, managed just three hits and made two errors against Oklahoma, putting pitcher Mary Wilson Avant (20-12) in some tough spots. UGA coach Lu Harris-Champer elected to start the sixth inning with freshman Britton Rogers, and the Sooners seized the opportunity to take advantage of the young pitcher. Rogers gave up three hits and three runs in her one inning of work, including a home run to Jocelyn Alo, the National Player of the Year.

Alo, who set Oklahoma’s single-season record for home runs (31) with the blast, said she knew a changeup was coming from Rogers and sat on it. Georgia went down in order in the bottom of the sixth inning, invoking the run rule. Oklahoma opened as the WCWS favorite for a reason, leading the nation in runs per game (11.2), batting average (.417), home runs (147) and slugging percentage (.799).

Then, there was pitcher Giselle Juaraez (19-1), a transfer from Arizona State with experience and tremendous movement on her pitches. Oklahoma opened the scoring with two outs in the bottom of the second when Mackenzie Donihoo fouled off three two-strike pitches before driving a rise ball over the fence in left-center field to make it 2-0. “When we play our game, I feel we’re unstoppable,” said Donihoo, who was 3-for-3 at the plate. “I knew once we got a run we were going to keep pushing and get another run for G (Juarez), because she was pitching a great game.” The Sooners made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth by taking advantage of a Sydney Chambley throwing error on a Donihoo two-out single. Georgia looked to rally in the bottom of the fourth when Lacey Fincher doubled into the corner with one out, her second hit of the game.