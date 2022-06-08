Globally renowned Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle says ‘It’s time,’ announces retirement
ATHENS — Georgia coaching legend Jack Bauerle said on Wednesday “It’s time” for him to resign his post as the Bulldogs’ swimming and diving head coach.
UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, now on the verge of what will be a sixth coaching change in less than two years since he took over, called it a “bittersweet” moment.
“Jack has been the foundation of unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for a half a century,” Brooks said in a release.
“While we will miss him on the pool deck, we know that Jack will always be a part of our athletics family, and I look forward to working with him in different capacities as an involved alumnus. We wish him the very best in this next phase of his life.”
Fact is, Bauerle has been one of the most influential figures in the UGA athletic department for years, to the extent the former Team USA Olympic swim coach was once considered a potential candidate for the athletic director chair, himself.
But the 70-year-old Bauerle, who was hired by Georgia football coaching legend and former AD Vince Dooley in 1979, says he is now ready to turn his attention elsewhere.
“I am not yet sure of what I am going to be doing immediately, but I’ll be doing something,” Bauerle said. “When I left Philadelphia for Athens in 1970, I fell in love with Georgia, but I could have never predicted the good fortune I would encounter and the wonderful people I would meet.
“I will miss being on the deck every day, but I am forever proud of everything we have accomplished at the University of Georgia.”
Bauerle was tied with LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in SEC history.
The University of Georgia prepared an extensive release regarding Bauerle’s great achievements, chronicling a legendary career that saw Georgia win seven NCAA championships and 12 SEC championships with the Lady Bulldogs swimmers.
Bauerle was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year in men’s swimming, posting 19 Top 10 team finishes while coaching 22 NCAA Championship individual winners.
The Georgia men’s team finished eighth at the most recent NCAA Championships and the women’s team was 15th.
Bauerle’s high achievements
Georgia Women (1979-Present)
• 7 NCAA Championships (1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2016)
• 8 NCAA runner-up finishes (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015)• 29 top-10 national finishes, including 21 in the top 5
• 12 SEC Championships (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)
• 7-Time NCAA Coach of the Year (1998, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2016)
• 16-Time SEC Coach of the Year (1981, 1986, 1991, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016)• 78 NCAA Championship winners (53 individuals, 25 relays)
• 181 All-Americans, earning 886 First Team and 494 Second Team citations
• 179 SEC champions (129 individuals and 50 relays)• Career record of 342-42-2 (winningest active women’s and combined coach)• 3 NCAA Woman of the Year honorees
• 29 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipients
• 103 straight dual/tri-meet wins at Gabrielsen Natatorium (NCAA S&D record)
Georgia Men (1983-Present)
• 2-Time SEC Coach of the Year (1992, 1997)
• 22 NCAA Championship individual winners
• 19 top-10 national finishes• 123 All-Americans, earning 262 First Team and 474 Second Team citations
• 88 SEC individual champions
• Career record of 253-97-2 (winningest active combined coach)
• 10 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipients
National / International
• U.S. Women’s Head Coach for the 2008 Olympics
• U.S. Assistant Coach for the 2000 (women), 2016 (men), and 2020 (men) Olympics
• Personal Coach for the 2004 and 2012 Olympics
• U.S. Head Coach for the 2003, 2005 and 2011 World Championships• U.S. Assistant Coach for the 2001, 2007, 2017, and 2019 World Championships
• U.S. Head Coach for the 2002, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015 Duel In The Pool
• Pan Pacific Games, World University Games, U.S. National Team Camp, Elite Distance Camp and U.S. Olympic Festival coaching appointments
MISCELLANEOUS
• Inducted into the State of Georgia, City of Athens, State of Georgia Aquatics, and Montgomery County (Pa.) Coaches’ halls of fame
• 2012 recipient of the Bill Hartman Award (given annually to a former UGA student-athlete based on 20 years of professional excellence)
• 3 NCAA Woman of the Year Award winners -- the first school with multiple winners• 1998 recipient of the CSCAA National Collegiate and Scholastic Swimming Trophy
• 2008 recipient of the Billy Hudson Distinguished Citizen Award for community service• Selected for Sphinx Club, Blue Key Society, the Gridiron Society and Phi Kappa Phi
