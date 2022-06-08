Globally renowned Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle says ‘It’s time,’ announces retirement

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, now on the verge of what will be a sixth coaching change in less than two years since he took over, called it a “bittersweet” moment.

ATHENS — Georgia coaching legend Jack Bauerle said on Wednesday “It’s time” for him to resign his post as the Bulldogs’ swimming and diving head coach.

“Jack has been the foundation of unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for a half a century,” Brooks said in a release.

“While we will miss him on the pool deck, we know that Jack will always be a part of our athletics family, and I look forward to working with him in different capacities as an involved alumnus. We wish him the very best in this next phase of his life.”

Fact is, Bauerle has been one of the most influential figures in the UGA athletic department for years, to the extent the former Team USA Olympic swim coach was once considered a potential candidate for the athletic director chair, himself.

But the 70-year-old Bauerle, who was hired by Georgia football coaching legend and former AD Vince Dooley in 1979, says he is now ready to turn his attention elsewhere.

“I am not yet sure of what I am going to be doing immediately, but I’ll be doing something,” Bauerle said. “When I left Philadelphia for Athens in 1970, I fell in love with Georgia, but I could have never predicted the good fortune I would encounter and the wonderful people I would meet.

“I will miss being on the deck every day, but I am forever proud of everything we have accomplished at the University of Georgia.”