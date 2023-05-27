Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn rallies to win men’s tennis singles championship, makes program history

Georgia redshirt freshman Ethan Quinn has brought glory to the Bulldogs’ tennis program by capturing the 2023 NCAA Singles National Championship. Quinn, a Fresno, Calif., product on scholarship at Georgia, rallied for a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2 match victory over Ondrej Styler of the University of Michigan on Saturday at the USTA National Complex in Lake Nona, Fla.

Quinn, who was seeded second, saved four match points in second set to force a tiebreaker he would go on to win before winning decisively in the third set to become the first freshman in program history to win the singles title. There were only two other Georgia tennis players who won the singles title, Mikael Pernfors (1984, 1985) and Matias Boeker (2001, 2002). Former noted tennis pro John Isner had been the most recent Bulldogs to advance to the finals (2007) before Quinn’s historic charge. “Since I started college, my goal was to win the singles championship,” said Quinn, who is only the fourth freshman player to win the national title since 1977. “Getting to achieve that goal is special and getting to join that list of guys is amazing. They had phenomenal careers, and I just hope my career can be just as good as theirs one day.” Manuela Davies/USTA , Dawgnation

Quinn’s title competes a season that saw him close the season winning 17 consecutive matches to finished 34-10 this season and 26-7 against ranked opponents. Quinn won SEC Freshman of the Year honors and was selected first-team All-SEC. The University of Georgia recruits its home state well in most sports, but there are several noted scholarship athletes making major contributions who hail from Northern California. Softball All-American candidate Sydney Kuma is also from Fresno, while two-time All-American Brock Bowers is from Napa and projected starting tailback Kendall Milton is from Clovis. The Georgia tennis program, with its rich history and elite facilities -- a new indoor tennis facility is being finished at a cost approaching $30 million -- recruits globally under the SEC winningest head coach of all-time, Manny Diaz. Of the nine players listed on the 2022-23 Georgia tennis roster, three are from Georgia, four are international and two are from West Coast states.

Quinn was ranked as the nation’s No. 3 recruit coming out of high school in California, “the highest sought American prospect” according to Diaz. “We know he will leave his mark at Georgia and in college tennis,” Diaz said at the time of his signing. “We can’t wait to get to work with him and help him develop and meet his goals.” That’s exactly what happened on Saturday, and Diaz, in his 35th year leading Georgia tennis, was there for it. “It was a match with a lot of big momentum swings,” Diaz said of Quinn’s title tile. “In the end there, when Styler served for the match, you need to make some returns and he gave himself a chance. Ethan played with a little bit more freedom, and somehow it earned one point, then the other. “It just seemed that time slowed down for him a little bit. He was patient when he needed to be and played assertively when he needed to in the end.” Quinn, a steely competitor, made it clear the moment was never too big for him.

“I had been in that position plenty of times before in my career,” Quinn said. “I knew I had been down match points before and could still win the match. “I just trusted myself, trusted the way I had been returning – I had broken him a few times already in that match – so just trusting the way I have been playing and just keep going for it.” Singles Results Round of 64 – 05/22/23 No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Luc Fomba (TCU) 6-7(7), 6-2, 7-5 Dan Martin (MIA) def. Philip Henning (UGA) 7-6(4), 6-4 Round of 32 – 05/23/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Ryan Seggerman (UNC) 6-4, 6-4 Round of 16 – 05/24/23 No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. No. 9-16 Nishesh Basavareddy (STAN) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 Quarterfinals – 05/25/23 No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Andrew Fenty (MICH) 6-2, 6-4 Semifinals – 05/26/23 No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. No. 9-16 Chris Rodesch (UVA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 Finals – 05/27/23 No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. No. 8 Ondrej Styler (MICH) 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-2 Doubles Results Round of 32 – 05/24/23 Garrett Johns/Pedro Rodenas (DUKE) def. No. 4 Trent Bryde/Ethan Quinn (UGA) 6-4, 7-6(5).

