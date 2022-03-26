Georgia’s Matthew Boling burns fastest 100 meter time in the nation at FSU Relays
Georgia track star Matthew Boling ran the fastest 100-meter time in the nation and second-fastest time in the world on Friday, stopping the watch at an eye-popping 10.03 seconds at the FSU Relays in Tallahassee.
Boling, a junior from Houston, had recently turned in a performance at the NCAA Indoor Championships that saw him earn four First Team All-American honors.
Olympic bronze medalist Elite Godwin ran a 46.34-second time in the 400 meters to win the event.
Boling’s 10.03 time in the 100 meters on Friday was the third-fastest wind-legal time in school history, as he ran a wind-aided 9.97 time to finish second in the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships.
Georgia senior Delano Dunkley was third in the 100 meters on Friday at 10.38, and in the women’s 100 meters junior transfer Brandee Presley took third with an 11.53-second time.
Boling’s 2022 season includes the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy, which he won at the SEC Indoor Track & Field Meet in February.
