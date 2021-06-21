Georgia softball swings for fence with internal hire, promotes Tony Baldwin to head coach

ATHENS — Georgia softball is moving forward with former Bulldogs assistant Tony Baldwin as its new head coach after Lu Harris-Champer retired following UGA’s Women’s College World Series appearance earlier this month. Baldwin served the past nine seasons as Champer’s offensive coach and recruiting coordinator, helping UGA to eight NCAA appearances (tourney not held last year) and three WCWS appearances (2016, 2018, 2021).

“When you lose an incredible leader like Coach Lu, it is vital that your replacement has the ability build on established success and continue to elevate the program,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said in a school release. “After a competitive search, I am confident we found the right person, leader and coach in Tony Baldwin. The outpouring of support for Tony from alumni and the nation’s most respected coaches was impressive, but it was the strength of his internal and external relationships, his recruiting prowess, particularly in the state of Georgia, and his coaching reputation that set him apart. “Tony has the combination of skill and leadership to ensure we are winning championships and making regular appearances in the Women’s College World Series.” Departing Georgia softball star Mary Wilson Avant, who pitched the Bulldogs into the WCWS with back-to-back shutouts over Florida in Gainesville, endorsed Baldwin for the job two weeks ago. WATCH: Mary Wilson Avant shares Georgia experience, dishes on a historic run “Coach Tony would make absolutely an amazing head coach,” Avant said. “He invests so much into the players, on and off the field, and he’s just a great human in general.”

There had been speculation around the SEC that Baldwin has been UGA next “coach in-waiting,” as he has built a strong reputation for developing talent and is well-respected around the league. Baldwin thanked all of the UGA administration and quickly turned his attention to the future. “Today truly is a dream come true; I am humbled and so very honored to represent them as their head coach,” Baldwin said. “This is an exciting time for Georgia Softball. “Team 25 was a special group that achieved some exciting accomplishments. I am looking forward to getting Team 26 on campus and getting to work!” All of the Bulldogs starting position players are eligible to return, leaving the biggest question mark in the pitching circle.

