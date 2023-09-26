clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia leads SEC in noon games since 2013, Kirby Smart turns it into an …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has mastered the art of noon kickoffs for Georgia football, and he had plenty of practice.
Mike Griffith
Dawgs in the NFL: D’Andre Swift continues to fly high for Philadelphia …
The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in a number of former Bulldogs in recent seasons as they look to bolster their roster.
Connor Riley
Jamon Dumas-Johnson explains why he’s only been ‘average’ this season
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is the vocal leader of the defense. He’ll bark out calls on defense and hold teammates accountable.
Connor Riley
WATCH: Dan Lanning channels inner-Kirby Smart after Colorado trash talk
ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning spent four seasons learning under Kirby Smart and helping to build arguably the most dominant defense of the post-BCS era.
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Mike Griffith
