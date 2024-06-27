At the last Olympics Games, held in Tokyo in 2021 after a year delay for COVID, eight athletes from UGA — among the 27 Bulldogs who competed — earned medals.

As of Wednesday, June 26, at least eight current or former Georgia Bulldogs have qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

With Olympics fast approaching and the Opening Ceremony set for July 26, here are the UGA athletes who have qualified to compete in Paris.

This story will be updated as athletes qualify or are named to Olympic teams.

Javier Acevedo

Country: Canada

Sport/Event: Men’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Background: Acevedo swam for Georgia from 2016-2021. He competed for Canada at the 2020 Olympics.

Aaliyah Butler

Country: USA

Sport/Event: Track - Women’s 400m

Background: Butler, the Georgia sophomore sprinter, topped her own school record and secured a spot on Team USA in the 400-meter dash on the third day of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Butler finished second in the 400m final with a time of 49.71, which topped her school record of 49.79 from this year’s SEC Championships.

María Lourdes Carlé

Country: Argentina

Sport/Event: Tennis - Women’s Singles

Background: Carle played one season at Georgia, in 2018-2019.

Anthony Edwards

Country: USA

Sport/Event: Men’s Basketball

Background: The Atlanta native who currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, played one season for UGA (2019-2020) before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nic Fink

Country: USA

Sport/Event: Swimming - Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Background: Fink, a 30-year-old Georgia alum, will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke. He will also compete 4x100 medley relay.

Chase Kalisz

Country: USA

Sport/Event: Swimming - Men’s 400m IM

Background: Kalisz, who competed for UGA from 2013-2016 and then again in 2017, was named to the team after his performance at the Olympic Trials in the 400-meter individual medley. Kalisz won silver in the 400m IM in 2016 and gold in the event at the 2020 Olympics.

Keturah Orji

Country: USA

Sport/Event: Track & Field Women’s Triple Jump

Background: Orji, who competed for Georgia from 2015-18, placed second in the triple jump on Saturday to earn a spot on Team USA. Orji was fourth in the triple jump at the 2016 Games and seventh at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Luca Urlando

Country: USA

Sport/Event: Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly

Background: Urlando, a rising senior at UGA, was confirmed for Team USA after a second-place finish in the 200-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

UGA athletes who are hopefuls for Paris 2024

Sepp Straka (golf): Has qualified for Paris, according to the Olympics official website, however, the Austrian golf team has not been officially announced.

Dominique Mustin (track): Mustin will compete in the 400m hurdles event at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials on Thursday. The finals for the event will be Sunday.

Lynna Irby-Jackson (track): Irby-Jackson will compete in the women’s 200m race at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials on Thursday. The finals for the event will be Saturday.

Erin McMeniman (javelin): McMeniman will compete in the javelin throw at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials on Thursday. The finals for the event will be Sunday.