Two Georgia Bulldogs win first two medals for U.S. Olympic team

The United States' Chase Kalisz wins the Gold medal in the Men's 400m Individual Medley finals at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Tokyo. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Posted

A pair of former Georgia Bulldogs won the first two medals for the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimmer Chase Kalisz won the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday morning in Japan, while Jay Litherland finished runner-up in the same event to capture the silver medal.

