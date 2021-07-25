Two Georgia Bulldogs win first two medals for U.S. Olympic team
A pair of former Georgia Bulldogs won the first two medals for the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics.
Swimmer Chase Kalisz won the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday morning in Japan, while Jay Litherland finished runner-up in the same event to capture the silver medal.
