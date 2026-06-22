Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2733 (June 22, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams argues why UGA’s Nate Frazier should have been included in ESPN’s list of the top running backs in College Football. Plus, a look into why Chase Linton could be one of Georgia’s breakout stars this season. Later, DawgNation insider and former UGA offensive lineman, Jon Stinchcomb, joins the show to talk about the latest news around UGA football.

Did ESPN snub one of UGA’s top playmakers?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia running back Nate Frazier not being listed among ESPN’s top 10 running backs for the upcoming season and assess the role Frazier could fill for the Bulldogs offense this fall.

15-minute mark: I react to the latest UGA recruiting news.

30-minute mark: I explain why Georgia outside linebacker Chase Linton seems to be earning buzz.

35-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some big talk from LSU coach Lane Kiffin.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.