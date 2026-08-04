Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2762 (August 4, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into the external pressure surrounding Mike Bobo headed into the 2026 season. Plus, a look at how UGA has fared against elite competition in recent years according to CFB insider Chris Low. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to preview the start of fall camp.

ESPN explains ‘pressure’ on Mike Bobo to improve UGA offense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a wide receiver ESPN thinks could step up for Georgia and explain why UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo could be under more pressure if that doesn’t happen.

15-minute mark: I share some impressive numbers for how the Bulldogs have fared against ranked opponents over the last five seasons.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including CBS’ ranking of the top coaches in the conference.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.