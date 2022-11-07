Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,816 (Nov. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia silencing a number of doubters en route to an impressive win vs. Tennessee in a raucous environment at Sanford Stadium Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: The college football world owes UGA an apology

Beginning of the show: Georgia entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and coaches poll, and was more than a touchdown favorite vs. Tennessee, but despite that, the Bulldogs faced some criticism in the buildup to Saturday’s epic showdown.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why so many seemed to get it so wrong on UGA. I’ll also acknowledge the incredible role the fans played in helping lead the Bulldogs to victory.