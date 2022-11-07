Georgia football podcast: The college football world owes UGA an apology
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,816 (Nov. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia silencing a number of doubters en route to an impressive win vs. Tennessee in a raucous environment at Sanford Stadium Saturday.
Georgia football podcast: The college football world owes UGA an apology
Beginning of the show: Georgia entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and coaches poll, and was more than a touchdown favorite vs. Tennessee, but despite that, the Bulldogs faced some criticism in the buildup to Saturday’s epic showdown.
I’ll discuss on today’s show why so many seemed to get it so wrong on UGA. I’ll also acknowledge the incredible role the fans played in helping lead the Bulldogs to victory.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the Georgia win and to give an account of what it felt like to be on the field for a portion of the game.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama’s season coming unraveled and more on how LSU is emerging as an unlikely opponent for UGA in the SEC championship game -- assuming the Bulldogs eventually clinch the SEC East.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.